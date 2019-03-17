Ruto continues onslaught against Raila, brands him ‘enemy of development’

DP William Ruto addressing residents of West Pokot County on Saturday. [Photo: Courtesy of DPPS]

Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday continued his onslaught against former premier Raila Odinga, as his allies scaled it further demanding his arrest for swearing himself as a president ahead of the handshake.Ruto said Raila is the chief sponsor of alleged ongoing moves to undermine development projects that are being implemented by jubilee administration. Speaking at Kiwawa Boys Secondary School in West Pokot during a fundraiser in aid of construction of administration block, the DP said the opposition leader is currently an impediment in the realization of the big four agenda. He was categorical that as a party, they will not buy into the opposition tricks of undermining and creating division in the country.

“I know Raila Odinga, he has the tendency of breaking parties, he broke CORD, NARC, KANU, ODM and recently he disunited NASA. He is now in Jubilee to bring it down but he should be wary because we will protect our party and ensure that Kenyatta’s projects and legacy is upheld,” he said. He added: “He will not take us back to the politics of tribalism and disunity because he is known for negativity and destruction,” The DP observed that Raila has recently been raising issues on corruption as one way of sabotaging, demeaning and stalling development projects by Jubilee. He pointed out that it was the former premier that made allegations on Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), National Hospital Fund (NHIF) saga, Euro-bond and Mombasa port terming them a lie. Ruto made reference to the recent graft claims on Kimwarer and Arror dams in Elgeyo Maraket.

He said: "They do not understand how Kenyans are suffering because of the water scarcity. The dam project will go on as planned their lies and propaganda will not hinder the construction of 55 dams including Arror and kimwarer dams." He added: "We are going to stop the noises of propaganda and negative narratives being used by the opposition against government projects for their own political reasons," Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen who was part of the team that accompanied the DP slammed the opposition leader over his public stint in 2018 when he swore before his supporters at Uhuru Park as the people’s president and wondered why no action was taken against him. He questioned the Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) over its failure to institute charges against Raila for swearing himself a move which he said is treasonable. "If they are not going to arrest him then there is no need of raising an alarm against impunity and yet the opposition leader himself is a free man and has no authority to lecture people on impunity,” he said.

He termed the handshake between Kenyatta and Raila as ‘fraud’ saying it is one of the unfortunate move that took place in the country a year later because it has created more divisions. Local leaders led by area governor John lonyangapuo, MPs David Pkossing (Pokot South), Mark Lumunokol (Kacheliba) drummed support for the DP saying he is the ultimate choice for presidency in 2022. Lonyangapuo said as a community they will rally behind an individual who has development record. "People should not be surprised whom I will support. Will gauge the leaders based on the kind of development they have done to citizens,” he said.