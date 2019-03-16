Cancer: Kibra MP Ken Okoth on chemotherapy

Kibra MP Ken Okoth in hospital. (Courtesy)

Napambana na hali yangu kabisa. Chemo drugs brutal on the skin and immunity system. #CancerAwareness #WeShallOvercome pic.twitter.com/48Eotzbz6v — Kenneth Okoth, MP Kibra (@okothkenneth) March 11, 2019

Kibra MP Ken Okoth has been facing cancer bravely and not shying away from commenting on his health.In his latest tweet today, Okoth, 41, says: “Napambana na hali yangu kabisa. Chemo drugs brutal on the skin and immunity system.”According to the MP, for over a year, the MP exhibited symptoms of ulcers and, at times bacterial infections. That is what he was being treated for and by the time his doctor ordered some advanced scans, his colorectal cancer was found at stage four. Colorectal cancer, as defined by Mayoclinic.com, is when the tumour develops from both the colon and rectum.

Okoth is one of the youngest Members of Parliament and a visionary who describes himself as an educator and humanist. But in recent years, at the turn of 40, when life literally begins, the inimitable politician has added another title to his illustrious public life - a cancer warrior!Chemotherapy treats nearly all types of cancer effectively. But it often causes side effects which varies between different patients. According to NHS, some of the side effects include:

• Feeling tired most of the time • Feeling sick and vomiting • Hair loss • An increased risk of picking up infections • A sore mouth • Dry, sore or itchy skin • Diarrhoea or constipation