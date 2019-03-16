IEBC calls for staggered county and national elections
Our election system is that of first past the post (FPTP) also christened winner- takes-it-all. This system has been inherited from the colonial regime and is said to be the root cause of our highly-divisive elections," Chebukati said. Commissioner Prof Abdi Guliye said starting with the county elections first will ensure that there is no scramble by politicians to vie on the elected president's political party system. The commission is proposing proportional representation in which parties gain seats in proportion to the number of votes cast for the parties. "Proportional representation provides opportunities for strengthening political parties and is the most widely used electoral system in the world. It removes focus from personalities, instead focusing on parties," Chebukati said. Ford-Kenya Secretary General Dr Eseli Simiyu supported the call for proportional representation.
Our party wants the Political Parties Act and the Elections Act amended to operationalise the new electoral system. This system is successful in South Africa, Botswana, Rwanda and Europe," Dr Simiyu said.