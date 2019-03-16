Rift MPs dared to abandon Jubilee

Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny with Nominated MP Maina Kamanda at PCEA Kasarani in Nairobi. [David Njaaga,Standard]

Some Jubilee MPs have dared their counterparts from Rift Valley allied to Deputy President William Ruto to leave the party instead of constant attacks on President Uhuru Kenyatta.This comes a day after some leaders from Rift Valley attacked President Uhuru Kenyatta and even dared him to come out and declare he had fallen out with his deputy. Led by Nominated MP Maina Kamanda, the legislators yesterday dared Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, Marakwet East MP Kangogo Bowen, Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso and Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot to leave Jubilee Party and desist from verbally attacking President Kenyatta. “Those who know that they have stolen billions meant for construction of dams should stop insulting our President. If you want to leave the party do it quietly without hurling insults at the President but I assure you that Jubilee will remain intact and united,” said Kamanda.

Kamanda was joined by Nyeri Town MP Wambugu Ngunjiri, Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny, Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch, Dagoreti North MP Simba Arati, Kathiani MP Robert Mbui, Kasarani MP Mercy Gakuya and Kiambu Women Representative Gathoni Wa Mucomba at a church service in Kasarani Nairobi. They spoke at Kasarani PCEA church yesterday.The former Starehe MP also lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta’s war on graft, saying it had been strengthened by the handshake between Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Odinga. He said the war on graft does not target any community as insinuated by some leaders from the Rift Valley. Murkomen had sensationally claimed that the war on graft and current investigations were a ploy to deny residents of Rift Valley development, and that there was a plot to revoke projects to create political revolt against the DP in his backyard.

“When President Uhuru Kenyatta called for a lifestyle audit of all leaders, the MPs were very vocal, saying that it targeted one of their own. Then came the maize scandal and now the dams scandal and they are still saying the same. Question is, why is it that this ‘person of theirs’ is being mentioned everywhere that corruption is involved?” posed Kamanda. Kutuny accused the leaders from Rift of incitement and frustrating the war on graft. He also took a swipe at Ruto, saying he was using fear as a tool to ‘control’ his non-supporters. He, however, warned that Jubilee would not allow anyone to use force or insults in their pursuit of the Presidency.“Anyone against the ongoing investigations on corruption is seemingly involved in looting of public resources. The person behind yesterday's utterances should know that he cannot assume the Presidency using threats,” he stated. "Nobody should hide behind their community when it comes to the war on graft. You stole alone and you will go to Kamiti (prison) alone," said Oluoch.

The leaders also refuted claims that the handshake between President Kenyatta and Opposition chief Raila Odinga was being used as a tool of political deceit. On Saturday, Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso said Kenyans stand to gain nothing out of the handshake.