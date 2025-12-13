Western leaders join Kenyans in mourning political veteran Jirongo

Western leaders led by former Vihiga Senator George Khaniri, former Nairobi Town Clerk Philip Kisia and others briefing the media at Lee Funeral home after death of former MP Cyrus Jirongo on December 13, 2025. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Leaders across the political divide have paid tribute to former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo, describing him as a trailblazer, a fearless politician and a generous friend.

Jirongo died in a road accident on Saturday morning, at around 3 am, on the Nairobi- Nakuru Highway.

The 64-year-old met his tragic end when his car collided with a public service bus, according to reports.

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa has eulogised him as a great leader who was a valuable figure in both his community and the country.

"I mourn the tragic passing of Cyrus Jirongo, following a road accident on the Nairobi–Nakuru Highway. Jirongo was a former Member of Parliament for Lugari Constituency and a former Minister for Rural Development, who served the nation with dedication. I join the people of Kenya in extending my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the people of Lugari at this time of great loss. May his soul rest in eternal peace," said Barasa.

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah described Jirongo’s death as a profound national loss and condoled with his family and constituents. “I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all Kenyans mourning this great loss, and pray that God grants them strength, comfort, and peace during this difficult time,” he said.

Senator Bonny Khalwale described him as a brother, a friend and a colleague like no other.

"I can't imagine the pain and devastation to the family and the many people he did associate with, and the many, many more things that he helped, especially from the greater Lugari scheme. Fare thee well," Khalwale wrote.

The late Jirongo was a prominent politician whose career spanned decades and whose influence cut across politics, business and public life.

He was born on March 21, 1961, in what was then the Kenya Colony. He attended Mang’u High School from 1978 to 1981.

He ran for the Kakamega governorship seat in the 2022 General Election, under the United Democratic Party (UDP), but lost to Fernandes Barasa of the ODM party, finishing third with a small number of votes.

In the recent by-elections held on November 27, 2025, Jirongo threw his weight behind Seth Panyako, the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) chairperson, who was contesting the Malava parliamentary by-election but lost to David Ndakwa of UDA.

The endorsement was publicly announced by Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Malava during campaigns.

Wamalwa stated that Jirongo, who was then out of the country, communicated his support for Panyako via a phone call.