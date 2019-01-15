Senator Linturi now accuses Kitany of forging divorce papers

Senator Mithika Linturi

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi has claimed his estranged wife Marianne Keitany forged papers showing he divorced his other wife.In a letter dated January 10, filed at the High Court Family Division in Nairobi, Mr Linturi says he never divorced his wife Mercy Kaimenyi, who he married in April 2005 at Tigania Catholic Parish in Meru. Linturi has also denied having any matrimonial ties with Keitany (above).“I am in a monogamous relationship with only one woman who is not Keitany,” the senator argued through lawyer Muthomi Thiankolu.

SEE ALSO :Linturi’s wife gets restraining order against him

The lawmaker says he only allowed Keitany to stay as a visitor and “that’s why she was evicted when she claimed that she is married.” Documents presented in court showed that the said divorce registered under No. 128 of 2005 was between Elizabeth Ann Patricia Hennessy vs Parrie Andrew Hennessy and not Frakline Mithika vs Mercy Kaimenyi. The two have filed several cases at the courts, including a divorce petition restraining the legislator from evicting Kitany from their Runda house. Court orders have since been issued for preservation of properties jointly owned by Linturi and Keitany, pending the determination of a case filed by the latter. High court Judge John Onyiego ruled that the stay of Keitany in Runda residence could not have been that of a visitor because she had the keys to the house and some of her belongings were found there.

SEE ALSO :Linturi’s partner obtains restraining order

The senator was also barred from withdrawing monies held in five different banks pending the determination of the suit. The ruling was delivered yesterday following an application by Keitany on December 17, last year, seeking orders restraining the senator from evicting her from Mae Ridge Country Villas. She also wants him to be restrained from interfering with what she terms “matrimonial properties” located in Kajiado, Kitengela and Kaputei. The matter on divorce will be heard today.

SEE ALSO :Magistrate ends couple’s 56-year marriage