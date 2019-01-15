Senator Linturi now accuses Kitany of forging divorce papers
SEE ALSO :Linturi’s wife gets restraining order against himThe lawmaker says he only allowed Keitany to stay as a visitor and “that’s why she was evicted when she claimed that she is married.” Documents presented in court showed that the said divorce registered under No. 128 of 2005 was between Elizabeth Ann Patricia Hennessy vs Parrie Andrew Hennessy and not Frakline Mithika vs Mercy Kaimenyi. The two have filed several cases at the courts, including a divorce petition restraining the legislator from evicting Kitany from their Runda house. Court orders have since been issued for preservation of properties jointly owned by Linturi and Keitany, pending the determination of a case filed by the latter. High court Judge John Onyiego ruled that the stay of Keitany in Runda residence could not have been that of a visitor because she had the keys to the house and some of her belongings were found there.
SEE ALSO :Linturi’s partner obtains restraining orderFive accounts The senator was also barred from withdrawing monies held in five different banks pending the determination of the suit. The ruling was delivered yesterday following an application by Keitany on December 17, last year, seeking orders restraining the senator from evicting her from Mae Ridge Country Villas. She also wants him to be restrained from interfering with what she terms “matrimonial properties” located in Kajiado, Kitengela and Kaputei. The matter on divorce will be heard today.
