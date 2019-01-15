Mudavadi hunts for 2022 running mate from Mt Kenya region

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has been engaging key political players and other leaders from central Kenya in a bid to identify a strong running mate in the region.Strategic deliberations have been going on behind the scenes with Mudavadi, seen as a likely compromise presidential candidate in the 2022 succession race, burning the midnight oil to identify a suitable partner from Mount Kenya. ANC deputy party leader Ayub Savula said that looking for a running mate from central Kenya was Mudavadi’s secret political weapon. “The party is focused on convincing President Uhuru Kenyatta to back Mudavadi’s presidential quest because he is doing his final term. With his blessings, on top of a strong running mate from Mount Kenya, it will be a smooth ride for our party boss to State House,” argued Mr Savula.

He said several names were floated from the region for the number two slot “and we shall soon have a powerful individual to fill that position”.