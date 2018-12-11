Lessons for universities as diaspora scholars return home
SEE ALSO :Varsities woes signal need for changeAt the heart of a desire to return home is a longing for social fulfillment needs, which sit at the apex of the famed Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. Western-based African academics feel that even if they strived to exceed expectations in their workplaces in North America and Europe, they would not receive the expected recognition or acknowledgment. While jobs in Western universities pay comparatively well, and provide social security, they do not necessarily lead to satisfaction, nor do they translate to a sense of value and respect in comparable ways to local academic experiences. Indeed, while local academics feel a sense of respect both individually and in the wider society, diaspora-based academics scarcely experience societal recognition beyond the confines of their own departments. Meanwhile, for Africans based in the West, there appears to be a ‘ceiling’, an invisible upper limit that prevents or makes it more difficult for minorities to rise to the highest ranks in Western societies. As a result, returning academics feel they can best grow and achieve their full leadership potential in the continent. Further, in the context of widespread secularism and amoral Western societies, some academics based in the West consider ‘conservative’ Africa a much better place to raise families. However, for returning African academics, the hardest thing is not to return, but rather to stay. There are reports of ‘unsuccessful’ returns. Low wages are still considered a disincentive to pursuing a career at a university in Africa, but this is not the foremost reason for the failure to reintegrate into the society they left long ago. The determining factor is the difficulty of adapting to the social dynamics. Those who had stayed in the West for long — and sometimes their families as well — find some difficulty in locating themselves socially and even materially meaningful once they return home. There is also the difficulty of doing research in an environment with inadequate infrastructure, which involves the risk of “unlearning” or losing touch with mainstream academic discourse and international networks. Apart from funding university education and building infrastructures, African governments can attract and retain their returning scholars by supporting research and using merit-based packages of incentives and also the development of a robust academic and learning culture. On their part, African scholars and high-level professionals in the diaspora who plan to return home to teach in universities should, at least for the first few years, avoid getting bogged down in administrative roles that may make it difficult for them to effectively carry out their teaching and research responsibilities. They should also avoid cutting off their connections with research networks and ecosystems in other African and Western universities, even as they seek to immerse themselves into the academic communities at home. In conclusion, academics returning to Africa have to make necessary sacrifices to reintegrate themselves and adapt to the working conditions in African universities. While this may take some time, it opens up opportunities for such scholars to contribute meaningfully to the development of their home universities and societies.
(A version of this article was published in Kujenga Amani's APN blog) Dr Alemdjrodo is a lecturer at the Faculty of Law, University of Lomé in Togo and Dr Omanga is a lecturer at Moi University, Department of Media and Publishing Studies).