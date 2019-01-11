Witness reveals defilement ordeal inside police cells

A witness has recounted to a court actions of a police officer before he allegedly defiled a 13-year-old girl in a police cell.Nelson Muturi Githuku told principal magistrate Edwin Muriuki Nyaga he had been arrested in a police swoop a day before the girl was defiled. He said the girl had been booked at Murang’a Police Station when he arrived. Githuku said Police Constable Laban Njogu Maina walked into the juvenile cell on the night of September 30, 2017 and attacked the minor.

"As we were taking supper on the fateful day, I heard Njogu tell the girl she was lovely and did not understand what she was doing in a police cell," Githuku said. "After hearing how Njogu was speaking to the girl, I decided to remain awake. After some time, lights were switched off and I could see someone walking towards the women's cell," said Githuku. He added: "After a few minutes, I saw the person leave the cell. He threw something on the roof of the toilet." During his testimony, led by State counsel Evelyn Onunga, the witness said he called the officer and asked for a cigarette. He was allowed to smoke outside the cell. “While I smoked, I went to the juvenile cells and asked the minor what had transpired. She confirmed she had been sexually abused by an officer,” he said. After he was released, Githuki said he used his Facebook account to launch a campaign to expose the officer before investigations were launched by human rights organisations. He also recorded a statement with the police. He denied having been compromised to implicate the officer who was on duty. The suspect is out on a Sh400,000 bond.