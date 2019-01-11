Witness reveals defilement ordeal inside police cells
"As we were taking supper on the fateful day, I heard Njogu tell the girl she was lovely and did not understand what she was doing in a police cell," Githuku said. "After hearing how Njogu was speaking to the girl, I decided to remain awake. After some time, lights were switched off and I could see someone walking towards the women's cell," said Githuku. He added: "After a few minutes, I saw the person leave the cell. He threw something on the roof of the toilet." During his testimony, led by State counsel Evelyn Onunga, the witness said he called the officer and asked for a cigarette. He was allowed to smoke outside the cell. "While I smoked, I went to the juvenile cells and asked the minor what had transpired. She confirmed she had been sexually abused by an officer," he said. After he was released, Githuki said he used his Facebook account to launch a campaign to expose the officer before investigations were launched by human rights organisations. He also recorded a statement with the police. He denied having been compromised to implicate the officer who was on duty. The suspect is out on a Sh400,000 bond.