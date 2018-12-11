Girl whose genital organ was mutilated transferred to Nairobi

Health Workers help a 13 year old girl who was raped and her genital mutilated in Homa Bay town board an ambulance at Homa Bay County Referral hospital on January 10, 2018. The girl was being transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi for specialized surgery. Eight suspects have been arrested over the heinous act. [JAMES OMORO: STANDARD]

A class eight girl who was raped and her genital mutilated in Homa Bay has been transferred to a Nairobi hospital.The 13-year-old girl was defiled by a gang of men in her mother’s residential compound at Shauri Yako Estate in Homa Bay town on Thursday night last week. The gangsters blindfolded the girl raped her before slicing her genital with a razor blade. Since then, she has been admitted at Homa Bay County Referral hospital but her condition was worsening.

Today, the girl was transferred from the hospital through the initiative of the state department of gender and social services and office of the Homa Bay Women Rep Gladys Wanga and the women parliamentarian association. She was transferred to the Kenyatta National Hospital’s Gender Based Violence recovery center for specialized surgical operations. Wanga said they decided to transfer the girl to Nairobi to enhance her recovery to gravity of the injuries she sustained. “The female genital is a very sensitive and fragile organ which requires keen attention of health professionals who are specialized on such problems. We are taking her to the hospital so that she can be attended to by professionals who are used to handling similar problems,” Wanga said. The Women Rep said they had organized organized with the KNH management on how the girls condition will be handled.

She said she will also sponsor upkeep of the injured girl’s twin sister who is remaining in Homa Bay. “Her mother is going to Nairobi. I am organizing how to cater for upkeep of her twin sister until the mother returns,” Wanga added. According to Homa Bay County Referral Hospital acting CEO Meshack Liru girl’s genital was seriously sliced with a razor blade. The cut extended to her rectum. “The girl currently she is unable to walk due to serious pain she is undergoing. She is also undergoing a lot of trauma,” Dr Liru said. In the KNHA surgery, the girl will undergo repair of the damages caused on her birth canal and rectum.

Dr Liru said they had conducted surgery which controlled excessive bleeding on minor.“The girl was brought to the hospital when her clitoris was cut and this caused profuse bleeding,” the medic added. According to Liru, the damages might have also affected the girl’s internal sexual organ. The correction and repair will assist the minor to avoid developing complication during child birth in the future. “To avoid the rapture of the birth canal in future, the minor must undergo amedical procedure that will repair the damage genital,” Liru added. Fate of the pupil on when she will return to school to prepare for KCPE exams is unknown.

Meanwhile police have arrested eight suspects in connection with the minor’s ordeal. The suspects were arrested at Shauri Yako Estate in Homa Bay town yesterday. Homa Bay County Police Commander Marius Tum said the suspects were being interrogated at Homa Bay Police station in connection with the attack. “We are questioning them to know who actually abused the minor,” Tum said. The police boss said they were yet to know intentions of the gang.