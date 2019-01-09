Central Kenya Governors join Uhuru’s defense
Kimemia emphasised on respecting the Presidency and urged for patience as the Jubilee government rolled out its agenda. "Leaders making malicious statements on state of inequitable development must understand that you cannot deliver a five-year project in a span of one-year and therefore its abnormal for a section of leaders to mislead the population," he said. He added that the Uhuru Presidency "must be seen to ensure equitable development across the country." "All 47 counties have their own individual development programmes running up to 2022 and beyond." "As elected leaders from central region, we have a clear roadmap of various projects being undertaken with support of the national government while focusing on Big Four agenda."
Kimemia said that as elected leaders from Central Kenya they had a "clear roadmap" of various projects that were ongoing with the support of the national government. Kimemia said that governors had distanced themselves from 2022 succession politics and were focusing on fulfilling pledges.