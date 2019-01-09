Governor Sonko to name deputy, reshuffle CECs to steady his troubled government

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko during a presser at a hotel in Mombasa on January 9, 2019. He accepted the resignation of his former CEC Education. [Kelvin Karani/Standard]

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has said that he will name a deputy and unveil a new cabinet on Friday to stem the turmoil in his troubled administration.Sonko said it was his prerogative to rearrange his government the best way possible so that he can fulfil his election pledges to the people of Nairobi. “On Friday, I will unveil the new cabinet and the new Deputy Governor. My administration is very stable and that is why Kenyans can see development in the city,” he said. He warned that he will not entertain any CEC who would condone corruption in his docket.

On Monday, Nairobi Education CEC member Janet Muthoni resigned alleging frustration and intimidation from a governor who was deserted by his deputy exactly a year ago and has also been hit by a high turnover of Executive employees. Several CECs have been sacked or hounded from office over all manner of allegations including graft, incompetence, insubordination and for simply failing to live up to Sonko's management style. Speaking in Mombasa on Wednesday, Sonko said he has accepted Janet's resignation and directed her to leave office immediately. In her letter of resignation, she said she will leave on January 31. Sonko has had no deputy since the resignation of Polycarp Igathe. Mid last year, he stunned the nation when he nominated controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna to replace him but the name was rejected by embattled Speaker Beatrice Elachi. Elachi herself is fighting impeachment by a hostile County Assembly.

Muthoni-Ouko resigned on Monday citing “intimidation and frustration by the governor” but Sonko said the CEC quit after she failed to stem revenue pilferage in her docket. “If demanding that she should stop the theft of bursary meant for the poor kids in Nairobi is intimidation then so be it. I will not waiver in the war against corruption,” declared Sonko. Speaking in Mombasa, Sonko produced letters and reports from the Central Bank to back his claims that bursary checks were banked in an account belonging to an a private firm. On August 14, 2018, Sonko wrote to the DCI to probe the fraud and six individuals have since been charged. Sonko said several officials in the education docket colluded with the fraudsters. “Let her (Muthoni-Ouko) say why checks issued to needy students were torn and new ones prepared and deposited in banks accounts that belong to a private firm in Nairobi,” said Sonko. But speaking on phone to KTN, Muthoni-Ouko dismissed Sonko’s claims and accused the governor of using his office to intimidate and mudsling employees who have fallen out with him.

“Look at what he did to Igathe (former Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe). He soiled his name and it is the same script he is using for me,” said Muthoni-Ouko. Since its inception, Governor Sonko’s rule has been hit by controversies including the sudden resignation of the deputy governor Polycarp Igathe barely six months after assuming office. Igathe claimed that he failed to earn the respect and trust of his boss to enable him to deliver his agenda to Nairobi residents.