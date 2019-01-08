Changed details and dates derail NYS case hearing
SEE ALSO :Fact-Checker: Insurance firms only compensate risks DPP“We are the only ones who have come to you in honesty. We are compliant with the law. On the introduced charges, they had sufficient time from yesterday,” argued Riungu. He insisted that nothing new had been introduced. However, Magistrate Peter Ooko adjourned the case as some suspects had new charges while others had additional ones. The case could not also proceed as one of the suspects, Linlan Otieno, a Government employee, claimed to have been at large from last year, took plea yesterday. “The prosecution has admitted that in its consolidated charge sheet that it furnished the defence yesterday, has introduced some new counts in respect of the accused. Further, they have admitted that in some counts the particulars of the dates when the offences were alleged to have been committed have also been changed... In interest of justice and in further compliance of Article 50 of the Constitution, I am inclined to give the defence three days in order to prepare for the in light of the amendments introduced by the consolidated charge sheet,” ruled Ooko.
