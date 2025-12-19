×
County, partners with KDF to address insecurity

By James Munyeki | Dec. 19, 2025
‎President William Ruto at Ngarachi Comprehensive School in Laikipia west during the beginning of his tour of the Mt. Kenya region on April 1,2025 where he inaugurated a new tuition block at the school.[PCS]

The county government of Laikipia has partnered with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and local investors to boost security in the region.

The partnership is meant to improve road accessibility for easier communication.

“Security, peace, road accessibility and investment are the foundation of a dignified and quality life,” said Governor Joshua Irungu after a meeting at his Rumuruti office yesterday.

This followed a meeting with the Muwarak Investors and Residents Association, together with representatives of the Kenya Defence Forces, to discuss key priorities focusing on road openings and area security.

“Together, we reviewed the state of access roads and agreed on practical steps to improve connectivity, ease movement, enhance service delivery, and support agricultural and business investment,” noted the governor.

He reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with security agencies and local leadership to strengthen coordination and rapid response.

“This partnership between my administration, KDF, residents and investors is vital in building a safe, accessible and investment-friendly Muwarak and its surrounding areas, ultimately spurring economic growth through sustainable development and peaceful coexistence,” he observed.

For the last one year, Laikipia County has experienced a period of peace due to a decline in banditry attacks, he noted.

