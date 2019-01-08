DP William Ruto flies below radar amid split in Jubilee

Deputy President William Ruto at a past function. (File, Standard)

Just where is the Deputy President William Ruto?This is the big question on the lips of his supporters amidst an onslaught against him by some of allies of his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta. The last time Dr Ruto was seen and heard publicly was last Thursday, when he hosted leaders from Western Kenya at his home in Sugoi. Nothing has been heard of the Deputy President since. Which is so unlike him. His lieutenants, mostly from Rift Valley have been the ones responding to the people thrashing his 2022 presidential bid.

Yesterday, Ruto was conspicuously absent when President Uhuru and the Opposition Chief Raila Odinga attended a public function in Mombasa. Could he be on a well-deserved holiday, seeing that he had little rest over the festive season?