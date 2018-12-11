Former CS aide Reuben Kiborek fights defilement allegations

Reuben Kiborek (right) during a past court proceeding in Nakuru. [File, Standard]

A former aide to a Cabinet Secretary accused of defilement has been barred from contacting the victim's family.Reuben Kiborek, who allegedly defiled a 16-year old girl at Sarova Woodlands Hotel in Nakuru, has been trying to reach out to the family to discuss the case which is in court. But the minor's family has made an application barring Kiborek from contacting them. Kiborek, who is out on a Sh300,000 bond, has been trying to make peace with the victim’s family, and settle the case out of court.

In the application, the family requested the court to move the case from Nakuru Courts to Nairobi Children's Court. They claim Kiborek's attempts to reach them is giving them worry. “I pray that the matter be certified as urgent. That the criminal matter be transferred to Nairobi children court” stated the application. The Cabinet Secretary's family said they were not pleased with the way the accused friends behaved when he was arraigned in court.

They also sought orders that the case be held in camera, to prevent the media from covering it. Kiborek supporters are said to be using social media to intimidate the complainant's family. The family requested the court to use initials while referring to the minor to protect her identity. Nakuru Senior Resident Magistrate Eunice Kelly granted the orders and barred the accused from contacting the family. The Magistrate further directed that the case be heard in camera, and that media be barred from accessing the proceedings.

“All the proceedings be conducted in camera, the accused should be served within 3 days, and the case will be heard on January 18,” said Kelly. The family also want the court to review bond terms. They say the Sh300, 000 bond is too lenient.