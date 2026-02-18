Kenya banks on carbon registry to strengthen integrity, global market participation

Audio By Vocalize

Henriette Geiger, EU Ambassador to Kenya and Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa arrive for the launch of Kenya National Carbon Registry. [James Wanzala Standard]

Kenya has today launched its National Carbon Registry (KNCR), marking a major milestone in strengthening its climate governance framework and readiness to participate in international carbon markets.

The registry serves as a sovereign digital platform for registering, tracking, authorising, and reporting carbon market activities.

Speaking at the launch on Tuesday, Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa said the registry provides the national digital infrastructure required to ensure environmental integrity, prevent double-counting, and align carbon market transactions with Kenya’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement.

While describing the registry as “the digital heartbeat of Kenya’s green economy,” Barasa emphasised that Kenya is moving from fragmented carbon activity to a unified, transparent, and accountable national system.

“For years, innovation thrived, but we lacked a single, trusted national ledger,” she said, adding, “Today, that changes: The National Carbon Registry is the title deed of Kenya’s emissions reductions.”

Her sentiments were echoed by Principal Secretary Festus Ng’eno, who underscored that Kenya’s carbon credits are sovereign assets protected under Kenyan law and anchored in the Climate Change Act and Carbon Markets Regulations.

“The Registry is the heartbeat that makes the Climate Change Act and Regulations come alive,” he noted, adding that Kenya is building an export-oriented carbon industry anchored in integrity, private-sector empowerment, and tangible local benefits.

The launch builds on recent regulatory milestones, including amendments to the Climate Change Act (2016), the gazettement of the Carbon Markets Regulations (2024), and the establishment of the Designated National Authority (DNA) for carbon markets.

Together, these reforms provide the legal certainty required for a fully operational and regulated carbon market ecosystem.

The registry was developed through a partnership led by the Ministry of Environment, the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), and the Climate Change Directorate, with support from international partners.

Its development was supported by the European Union’s Data Governance in Africa Initiative and the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) through GIZ Kenya.

Henriette Geiger, EU Ambassador to Kenya, emphasised the importance of a strong carbon market system.

Kenya should develop carbon credits as a premium export product. This is the 21st century; we cannot rely only on tea, coffee and avocado for export income,” she said, adding, “A functioning national carbon registry is the backbone of that integrity: It ensures transparency in the issuance, tracking, and transfer of carbon credits. It prevents double-counting. It strengthens compliance with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. And it gives investors the necessary confidence.”

She said her government will continue to support Kenya’s climate ambition.

“Kenya has already made significant progress in operationalising carbon markets, demonstrating its leadership in the region and its commitment to building a green economy,” she said.

She added, “The Federal German Government has been supporting Kenya in enhancing its climate ambition. One milestone of our cooperation was the development of Kenya’s new NDC 2031–2035.”

The registry’s technical implementation was led by Verst Carbon, working closely with national institutions to design a system aligned with international standards while reflecting Kenya’s sovereign context.

Ian Mutai, Chief Technology Officer at Verst Carbon, said it represents a fundamental shift in Kenya’s carbon market infrastructure.

“Today’s launch is not just a ceremonial moment. It marks a clear transition from development to national operationalisation,” said Mutai.

According to him, Kenya’s carbon market is ultimately about cleaner energy, healthier communities, restored landscapes, and investment that reaches the places it is meant to reach.

“Those outcomes depend on trust. Trust in the process, trust in the data, and trust in the decisions,” he said.

He noted that the KNCR has been developed, tested, and institutionally validated to ensure that transparency and accountability are embedded at the core of Kenya’s carbon market ecosystem.

Before launch, the KNCR underwent stakeholder consultations, user acceptance testing, and institutional validation to ensure readiness for live implementation.

As Kenya advances bilateral carbon cooperation agreements and deepens participation under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, the KNCR positions the country as a credible and transparent partner in the global green economy.

With the launch of the National Carbon Registry, Kenya strengthens national oversight, enhances transparency, and sets a new benchmark for building carbon markets on integrity, accountability, and strong digital governance.