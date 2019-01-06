Leaders back Mudavadi for 2022 top seat race

COTU Secretary general Francis Atwoli (left) and ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi consoles Lugari Mp Ayub Savula (center) during burial service of the late Johanne Chepchirchir at Manyonyi village in Lugari yesterday. The late Chepchirchir was daughter to Lugari MP Ayub Savula. [BENJAMIN SAKWA/STANDARD]

Western MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto were yesterday given a dress down during the burial of Lugari MP Ayub Savula’s daughter, Joanne Chepchirchir at Manyonyo village in Kakamega County.The legislators were accused of sabotaging the community’s unity and rallying call to back one of their own in the 2022 presidential race. Cotu boss Francis Atwoli wondered why elected leaders would stoop too low to become regular visitors to Ruto’s home and line up for handouts. Atwoli said the DP’s chances of clinching the presidency were remote. “In 2022, we shall have a president, it could be a Kalenjin but not Ruto.”

SEE ALSO :Linturi’s wife gets restraining order against him

He said the DP was not trustworthy and should forget the presidency. “I visited him together with my wife at The Hague and gave him my rosary and wished him well while he was facing charges at the ICC but decided to fight me when he became DP, he is not the suitable person to succeed President Uhuru,” he added. He disclosed that all along he has been lobbying for leaders from other regions to back Musalia Mudavadi’s candidature. “I have been talking to President Uhuru Kenyatta, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Kanu chairman Gideon Moi and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho to support you,” he said. Mudavadi affirmed that has name will be on the ballot and urged Kenyans to support him.

SEE ALSO :Pass two thirds gender rule, DP urges MPs

National Assembly chief whip Benjamin Washiali said local leaders ought to work together and show the people political direction.