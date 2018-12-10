Compensate bombed minors' families, Governor tells KDF

| Published Mon, December 10th 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 9th 2018 at 21:51 GMT +3

Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal (pictured) is seeking compensation from the Kenya Defence Forces for the death of two children who were blown up in Archers Post, Laresoro area.

Mr Lenolkulal yesterday told The standard a 13-year-old boy grazing goats at Archers Post in Samburu County was killed after stepping on an explosive device used during training by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

The Governor said another boy who was also herding goats in the same area, was seriously mutilated by the "bomb" during the early morning incident and was taken to a Meru hospital. He is in critical condition, he said.

“The unfortunate incident took place today (yesterday) at 9:30am. As leaders in the area, we are pursuing compensation from KDF, even as we look for a permanent solution to the mess,” said Lenolkulal.

He regretted that this was the second case in a fortnight, after another 13-year-old boy was blown up after stepping on a device. The incident occurred on November 24.

“From our estimate, we still have a huge number of unexploded devices that pose grave danger to the people of Archers Post,” he added.

Lenolkulal was concerned that despite taking up the issue with KDF, no tangible action had been taken.

He now wants KDF officers operating at Archers Post to immediately clear the place of all explosives that might have been left behind.

