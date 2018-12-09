Two perish in road accident at Mau Summit as several others nurse injuries

| Published Sun, December 9th 2018 at 11:37, Updated December 9th 2018 at 11:49 GMT +3

Two people perished while 13 others are undergoing treatment after being involved in a tragic accident at Mau Summit area along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway.

According to Molo Police boss Mr Bernard Kioko, the accident involved a trailer and a passenger matatu belonging to Eldo-Met Sacco.

Kioko said both vehicles were heading towards Nakuru town from Eldoret during the time of the accident.

He said the accident occurred after the driver of the matatu sped ahead of the truck and made a right turn to enter on the other side of the road so that he could divert to Londian Kericho road.

And, before the matatu completed the turn, driver of truck which seemed to be speeding hit the matatu from the right side making it to fall on its left.

Passengers who were injured were rushed to Molo Sub County Hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

“The accident was reported after the driver of the trailer hit the passenger matatu from the side during a turn. The driver of the trailer was also speeding,” said Kioko.

Both vehicles were towed to the police station for inspection as police search to arrest driver of the trailer who escaped immediately after the accident.

The police officer asked road users to observe traffic rules while plying the busy highway more so during the festivity season.

Salgaa, Migaa, Kamara, Sachangwa and Total are among black-spot areas along the Nakuru Eldoret highway where several people have died with some being maimed following numerous road carnage.

“Road signage have been placed along Nakuru, Salgaa, Sachangwan and Kamara route that should be observed to avoid deaths,” said Kioko.