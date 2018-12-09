Ethiopian Borana king meets Kenyan subjects in first visit Previous Story
World Bank docks Sh2.2 billion project for Wajir

By Ismail Noor | Published Sun, December 9th 2018 at 00:48, Updated December 9th 2018 at 00:50 GMT +3

World Bank has launched a Sh2.2 billion project for environmental restoration of areas around refugee camps in Wajir County.

Under the Kenya Development Response to Displacement Impact Project (KDRDIP), the funds will support mitigation of negative impacts associated with long-term presence of refugees in a fragile environment.

Wajir is hosting about 800,000 refugees in Daadab, Ifo I and II and Hagadera camps and this has strained basic social services such as health, education and water and degraded the environment.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa said the project was an appreciation by the World Bank to communities hosting refugees from Somalia and South Sudan.

Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi said the county government will partner with KDRDIP to identify needs and community projects to be supported.

Wajir South MP Mohamed Sheik Omar said the projects to be rolled out after public participation will be implemented to ensure long-term benefit for the host community.

Mr Omar regretted that Wajir South was the largest constituency in the county but still lagged behind in development.

“This project which is expected to benefit directly a target population of 167,605 in all the seven wards of Wajir South sub-county to access energy sources, socio-economic service and infrastructure and improve livelihood among the locals,” Omar said.

He said the World Bank project will be based in Habaswein Town.

