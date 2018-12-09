KCPE joy turns to pain Next Story
Bomet County sets up fund to support needy students

By Gilbert Kimutai | Published Sun, December 9th 2018 at 00:05, Updated December 8th 2018 at 22:02 GMT +3

More than 1,000 university and college students are set to benefit from a Sh30 million revolving fund. 

The beneficiaries will receive between Sh15,000 and Sh30,000 in education loans through the fund.

County Education Executive Juliana Yegon said the initiative is meant to alleviate hardships faced by needy students in the course of their studies.

Yegon said beneficiaries will be required to repay the loans after graduating.

She said the county will collaborate with the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) in issuing the loans beginning January next year. She said the fund aims to ensure equal access to education and curb dropouts.   

