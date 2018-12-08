Locals demand answers over death of ‘scorpion man’ in police custody

| Published Sat, December 8th 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 7th 2018 at 23:52 GMT +3

The late David Owino, commonly known as ‘Scorpion man

Police officers at Kambi ya Samaki post in Baringo are in a spot following the death of a man in custody.

Locals want the officers to take responsibility for the death of David Owino, commonly known as ‘Scorpion man’.

Owino, known for his expertise in handling scorpions to earn a living on the shores of Lake Bogoria was reportedly picked up by an Administration Police officer, area assistant Chief Moses Chebii and a Nyumba Kumi member on December 5.

Locals who spoke to Saturday Standard said the man was arrested over accusations of smoking near a woman.

“Owino was at the shopping centre when a lady asked him to stop smoking. She made a call and shortly the assistant chief and team arrived,” said Denis Otieno. Baringo County AP Commander Robinson Ndiwa denied the claims.