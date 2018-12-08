Mechanics rough up police in Nakuru Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Rift Valley

Locals demand answers over death of ‘scorpion man’ in police custody

By Julius Chepkwony | Published Sat, December 8th 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 7th 2018 at 23:52 GMT +3
The late David Owino, commonly known as ‘Scorpion man

Police officers at Kambi ya Samaki post in Baringo are in a spot following the death of a man in custody.

Locals want the officers to take responsibility for the death of David Owino, commonly known as ‘Scorpion man’.

ALSO READ: Family of officer killed by senior wants justice

Owino, known for his expertise in handling scorpions to earn a living on the shores of Lake Bogoria was reportedly picked up by an Administration Police officer, area assistant Chief Moses Chebii and a Nyumba Kumi member on December 5.

Locals who spoke to Saturday Standard said the man was arrested over accusations of smoking near a woman.

“Owino was at the shopping centre when a lady asked him to stop smoking. She made a call and shortly the assistant chief and team arrived,” said Denis Otieno. Baringo County AP Commander Robinson Ndiwa denied the claims.

RELATED TOPICS:
Police officers
Baringo
David Owino
Scorpion man

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Moi calls for leaders to embrace peace and unity

Moi calls for leaders to embrace peace and unity

2022: Gideon makes inroads as Uhuru succession debate rages

2022: Gideon makes inroads as Uhuru succession debate rages

Moi: Forge friendship rather than disintegration

Moi: Forge friendship rather than disintegration

Police undergo free medical checks

Police undergo free medical checks




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON saturday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Rift Valley

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited