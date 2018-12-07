Police constable sentenced to death over criminal activities

| Published Fri, December 7th 2018 at 11:06, Updated December 7th 2018 at 11:10 GMT +3

A police constable has been sentenced to death after he was found guilty of robbery with violence by a Kandara court.

Paul Kennedy Ochieng who had been declared dangerous by residents in his Mawengo village in Nyanza region was sentenced to death by Senior Resident Magistrate Manuela Kinyanjui after a two year trial.

Passing the sentence, Kinyanjui said the prosecution proved its case against the accused after he was identified to have been part of the gang.

“Having considered his mitigation that he was suffering from high blood pressure, the law provides a mandatory death sentence,” said the magistrate.

The court ordered household goods and other personal effects belonging to the officer who was based at Kirwara police station in Gatanga released to his wife Joyce Mwaura.

He was charged that on August 30, 2016 with others not before court, along Blue Post- Gatanga road in Murang’a county armed with dangerous weapons, he violently robbed Kelvin Murira of assorted liquor products worth Sh600,000 and his vehicle all valued at Sh1 million.

During the trial, Murira told the court how he was tricked by the accused to supply him with assorted products before he was thrown out of the vehicle.

The vehicle, the police investigators informed the court was traced in Naivasha heading towards Nakuru.

Probation report produced in court revealed prior to the arrest of Ochieng in connection with the incident in Murang’a, he was also facing a similar count at the Maseno law courts.

The report read in parts, “the residents of Mawengo village where he was born associated him with criminal incidents that happed in the locality.”

