survey
US diplomat, Uhuru in talks to boost trade and security Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

DCI sleuths arrest KPC MD Sang, top managers over alleged corruption scandal

By Betty Njeru | Published Fri, December 7th 2018 at 10:07, Updated December 7th 2018 at 10:47 GMT +3
Kenya Pipeline Company MD Joe Sang (C) addressing the media at JKIA. [Boniface Okendo/Standard]

DCI sleuths have this morning arrested Kenya Pipeline Company MD Joe Sang and several top managers over an alleged corruption scandal.

Some of the managers arrested include Company Secretary Gloria Khafafa and the Head of Procurement Vincent Cheruiyot.

ALSO READ: Kenya Pipeline MD not in for second term

The arrests which began early Friday morning come after full-on investigations by DCI over the disappearance of fuel in the Kisumu oil jetty.

DCI says the search for other managers is ongoing while those in police custody are being questioned at its headquarters in Kiambu.

Reports reaching The Standard Digital desk say that KPC Board has since appointed Hudson Andambi as its interim Managing Director. 

Sang had on Wednesday submitted a letter to the KPC board saying that he would not be seeking a new term next year, which ends in April. 

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

The Kenya Pipeline Company has had its fair share of multibillion shilling scandals this year.

In October, DCI boss George Kinoti had summoned Sang, Board Director John Ngumi and five other officials to record statements over the Sh1.8 billion Kisumu oil jetty scandal.

The State Corporation has recently also been questioned on the Sh48 billion, 450-kilometre Mombasa-Nairobi line 5 pipeline enhancement project, whose tender was awarded to Lebanese firm Zakheem Limited.

ALSO READ: Anti-graft agency clashes with police

Again in May, detectives from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission raided the homes and offices of staff of Kenya Pipeline Corporation in a probe into fraud allegations. 

The officials went to the Nairobi homes of former Managing Director Charles Tanui, General Manager- Finance Samuel Odoyo and Amina Juma of procurement, searching for documents over the alleged fraud in the Sh647 million supply of hydrant pit valves.

EACC CEO Halakhe Waqo said the commission was  investigating allegations of corruption in the award of the supply of the Hydrant pit valves complete with isolation valves and two year operational spares at Sh647 million.

RELATED TOPICS:
Kenya Pipeline Company MD Joe Sang
KPC MD Arrested
Kisumu Oil Jetty
DCI

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Failed arrest fuels Kinoti, EACC war

Failed arrest fuels Kinoti, EACC war

Uhuru orders audit of Kenya Pipeline systems as arrests loom

Uhuru orders audit of Kenya Pipeline systems as arrests loom

EACC, police hunt for DCI officers caught soliciting for Sh1 million bribe

EACC, police hunt for DCI officers caught soliciting for Sh1 million bribe

House wants EACC, DCI to investigate 10 MPs over bribery

House wants EACC, DCI to investigate 10 MPs over bribery




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON friday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited