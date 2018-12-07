I loved my husband, court told

| Published Fri, December 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 6th 2018 at 22:22 GMT +3

I couldn’t have killed my husband because I loved him, woman tells court. A woman has denied killing her husband.

Eunice Hellen Maina yesterday told court she could not have killed her husband Hasan Joseckon because she loved him.

Ms Maina is accused of killing Joseckon on June 19, 2014 at their Kapsita home in Molo sub-county.

She told High Court judge Joel Ngugi she was in love with her husband and that they even had six children.

“I didn’t kill my husband because I loved him so much. He is the father of my six children. I had no reason to kill him,” said Ms Maina.

However, she told court her husband had tried to commit suicide.

Noting she is a devoted member of Seventh Day Adventist church, the widow said she woke up early morning on the fateful day and went to their farm.

She said her husband was not feeling well when she left him at home that day.

Around 8am, she said she returned home but their house help told her Joseckon was missing.

“I had come back home to prepare for a meeting when I was informed my husband was nowhere to be seen. This shocked me. We immediately started looking for him,” said Maina.

"We searched for him everywhere before we found his lifeless body in a pit latrine," she added.

She said she screamed when she saw the body, attracting neighbours, who later alerted police.

The prosecution says her kitchen knife was used in Joseckon’s murder.

It was also alleged that her gumboots had blood stains. At the same time, there were blood stains from the house to the latrine where her husband's body was found.

The body was taken to the mortuary and the suspect arrested. The case will be mentioned on February 6 next year.