Governor Nyong'o gives nod to law of village councils

| Published Wed, December 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 4th 2018 at 23:09 GMT +3

Kisumu County Governor Anyang' Nyong'o. [Denish Ochieng/Standard]

The governor has approved the law on village councils after it was approved by the county assembly.

The Village Councils Act now paves way for the County Public Service Board to prepare for the recruitment of village administrators and elders.

Prof Anyang' Nyong'o said the county would create employment as it decentralised services closer to the people.

"We have to act in accordance to the law if we are to realise the spirit of devolution. Soon we will invite applications," he said.

The governor was speaking at the home of the late Mzee Jeremiah Madanji, the father of his chief of protocol, Bob Madanji, at Nyahera village yesterday.

The Act will be aligned with the National Government Co-ordination Act to recognise and specify roles for elders and village administrators.

Among other issues, the law proposes that village elders be in charge of the lowest administrative unit in the spirit of taking devolved services closer to the people.

Under the devolved system of governance, each county is supposed to establish village council administrative units.

Upon assuming office a year ago, Nyong'o established a team to look into the need to create the village councils with the aim of decentralising services.

The task force chaired by Elijah Adul made several recommendations, including engaging village elders and proposing allowances for them.

According to Peter Abiero, a member of the team, each village council will consist of not less than three and not more than five elders.