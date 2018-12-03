DP William Ruto pushes deadline for acquiring new e-Passports to 2020

| Published Mon, December 3rd 2018 at 14:25, Updated December 3rd 2018 at 15:00 GMT +3

Deputy President William Ruto, who announced the new deadline of 2020. [Photo, File]

The government has postponed plans to outlaw old passports citing poor response to calls for replacement with new ones with electronic features.

Deputy President William Ruto announced the new deadline of 2020 stating that the initial August 31, 2019 cut-off date was not feasible after a paltry 400000 passport holders out of over 2.5 million Kenyans managed to switch their travel documents.

“The deadline is soon approaching and only a small fraction has managed to upgrade their passports to the new e-Passport. The backlog at the immigration will not allow us achieve this,” said Ruto.

The deputy president was speaking while he hosted Kenyans living in Italy on Sunday who complained of difficulties they faced seeking to change the critical travel document.

In diaspora, only London in UK, Paris is France, Washington DC in USA, Pretoria in South Africa, Dubai in UAE and Berlin Germany had been set to start receiving applications for the new passport.

A letter form the Ministry of Foreign Affairs dated November, 20, 2018 asked the Kenyan Missions and Consulates Abroad to prepare in terms of space, secure internet connections and two immigrations officers ahead of the commencement date set on January 14, next year, in the said countries.

This means Kenyans living outside these countries have to travel to acquire the documents a topic that drew a heated debate in the meeting that led to the postponement of the initial plan.

During the meeting, Kenyans in diaspora argued that it would be impractical to leave their current engagements to travel to the above countries for the renewal of the passport.

They argued that most of them are students with shoestring budgets and tight programmes while others have challenges with documents of cross border travel while some are engaged with jobs.

Travel including visa and transport and accommodation costs was largely mentioned as some of the challenges facing the change.

Back home, Kenya have had to endure long queues at the immigration offices as they sought to upgrade the travel deadline before the set deadline.

The shift to E-passport was announced in August last year with immigration department asking Kenyans to apply for the newly launched e-Passport, which also serves as the East African Community passport, from September 1, 2017.

The new document will have electronic chip with the owner's details that will make it faster for the department to process new passports and make renewals.

Last month, head of civil service Joseph Kinyua ordered all government workers to acquire the e-Passports by March 1, 2019 failure to which they will not be cleared to travel

Director of Immigration Gordon Kihalangwa during the launch had noted that the department had a heavy backlog of about 18,000 old and recent applicants. He however assured Kenyans that they had upgraded their equipment to process at least 2000 passports a day, compared to the 800 previously.

