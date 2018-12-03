Nairobi County government announces new bus termini for commuters

| Published Mon, December 3rd 2018 at 11:52, Updated December 3rd 2018 at 12:54 GMT +3

Commuters walk to Nairobi CBD after being dropped at Westlands. [Photos: Courtesy]

Commuters in Nairobi were on Monday forced to walk from various designated bus termini into the city’s Central Business District.

This comes just a few days after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko ordered matatu termini to be moved out of CBD as beginning December 3, 2018.

The ban is contained in Matatu Regulation in the Gazette Notice No. 4479 of May 12, 2017 which regulates movement of PSVs in Nairobi. The vehicles are also not allowed to park on any road or street within the CBD.

Sonko has said that the directive seeks to decongest and clean up the CBD.

Matatus from Waiyaki Way/Uhuru Highway, Kipande Road and Limuru Road routes will dock at Murang’a Road commonly known as Fig tree terminus A.

Routes from Thika Road, Ruiru and Kiambu roads will pick and drop commuters at FigTree terminus B.

Vehicles going past Ruiru to Kenol town, will be at Desai Service road terminus. Matatus going past Kenol town along the Nyeri/Meru – Nairobi highway, and those coming into Nairobi via Waiyaki way will use Park Road terminus.

Ringroad Ngara,Park Road and Juja Road vehicles will pick and drop commuters at Ngara Road terminus.

Those from Mombasa Road and Lang’ata Road will use Hakati terminus while those from Jogoo Road and Lusaka Road will use Muthurwa terminus.

Upcountry buses will use Machakos terminus.

Vehicles going to Upperhill will dock and pick up passengers at Central bus station and will strictly follow a circular circuit.

Pick and drop point for Ngong Road vehicles remains at Railway terminus.