Many trek as police and county askaris block matatus from accessing CBD in new ban on PSVs

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Mon, December 3rd 2018 at 09:14, Updated December 3rd 2018 at 09:20 GMT +3
Strangers passengers throng Ngara Bridge as PSVs are barred from accessing CBD. [Photo: Courtesy]

The ban on Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) from accessing the city centre took effect Monday morning with dozens of police and county askaris being deployed at major entry points.

The personnel barred the matatus from entering the Central Business District vowing to sustain the operation.

This saw many commuters who were dropped far away from the city centre especially on Thika Road.

Matatu operators had asked for more time to provide enough space to hold all vehicles operating in the city.

The ban compels all matatus to operate from designated termini without entering the Central Business District to pick and drop off passengers.

City Hall officials say that the provided termini – which have 505 parking slots – will only act as pick-up and dropping points for passengers and not holding grounds for the matatus with each PSV given between 10 and 40 minutes at a time.

Nairobi City askaris clumped a PSV vehicle belonging Prestige Shuttle at the CBD. [Photo: Courtesy]

The operators threatened to seek a legal redress if the county does not listen to them and suspend the ban setting up stage for a chaotic capital city even as the county maintain that there is no going back on the order.

Many commutters were seen walking to and from the termini in the morning hours. They fear things will get worse when it rains.

The ban is part of plans by the county government to address congestion in the CBD. More than 300 police officers have been assigned to ensure the ban is effective. This will be in addition to similar number of county traffic marshals.

