We will remain true to our cause

| Published Sun, December 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 1st 2018 at 23:42 GMT +3

The Standard is this week celebrating 100 years since incorporation. There have been leaps and bounds in ourjourney, defined by profound respect for public interest. Your favourite paper was started in 1902 in Mombasa. It broke the First World War story and lived through it all, telling and preserving this important history.

During this important week in our history, we believe there has never been a better time for the media to stand up to defend their place in society. And yes, no one can wish away the role of the media. Coincidentally, our centennial celebration is happening just a week to December 10 when the Human Rights Day will be observed globally.

On December 10 1948, the UN General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. We take great pride in our role in shaping the history of journalism in Kenya. We will continue checking facts, clicking keyboards and buzzing phones to give you trustworthy news.

On this occasion, we call on every Kenyan to abhor any acts that stifle freedom of expression. We have in the past seen cowardly State officials threatening media houses, switching off TV signals during elections and deriding journalists as monkeys with loaded guns. Freedom of speech is protected by the Constitution.

Thomas Jefferson of the US once summed up his respect for the media when he said he preferred newspapers without a government to a government without newspapers. A free press is an integral part of any democratic society.

