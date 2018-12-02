Allow me to unite and work with your leaders, Gideon asks Kenyans

| Published Sun, December 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 1st 2018 at 23:25 GMT +3

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi addresses a gathering at the Kakamega bus park during a funds drive to buy a new bus for Kakamega Traders Association yesterday.

Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi was in Kakamega yesterday where he asked for a green-light from the region’s electorate to work with their leaders.

Through song, dance and speeches, Kakamega came alive as Gideon urged leaders who accompanied him to shun succession politics and instead commit to delivering the promises they made to Kenyans. Various leaders in attendance spoke out against corruption and the need to take the people’s problems to heart.

Informed choices

“It is not time for politics and leaders must concentrate on serving the people,” he told a large crowd at Kakamega bus park during a fundraiser in aid of Kakamega Traders Welfare Group.

The Baringo Senator said 2022 succession politics should not be allowed to derail the country’s development.

He steered clear of politics, saying Kenyans will have the opportunity to elect leaders of their choice in 2022.

“God knows how 2022 will shape up, let us work for the people and based on our track record, Kenyans will be able to make informed choices, it will be clear by that time,” he said.

He said the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga was meant to rid the country of corruption.

“We must join hands in the war against corruption. I stand with those fighting graft that has affected maize farmers in the Rift Valley, we must do it for the good of the people we represent,” he said.

He added that it was the duty of all leaders to fight corruption and urged Kenyans to allow him traverse the country to make friends. “I would like you to allow me to work with other leaders across the country,” he told the crowd.

He also urged the police to stop harassing boda boda riders in the ongoing reforms in the industry.

Gideon and Amani leader Musalia Mudavadi brought business in Kakamega town to a standstill as their convoy snaked its way through the streets to the venue where the fundraiser was conducted.

Senator Moi landed at Kakamega Golf Hotel at about 1pm and was received by local Kanu officials, supporters and Senator Cleophas Malala.

There were light moments when one of the speakers asked the crowd whom they wanted for President and his deputy. The crowd respondent in unison, saying they preferred Gideon as President and Musalia as his deputy.

Handshake spirit

ODM lawmakers had a difficult time drumming up support for Raila. The crowd heckled Narok Senator Ledima Olekina when he said Raila will succeed Uhuru.

Malala requested Gideon and Mudavadi to shake hands in the spirit of the handshake and declared that one of them would become President and the other deputy president.

“I am not a prophet, but I know we have our future president among these two standing here today,” he announced amid cheers.

Mudavadi called on the senators present to interrogate how the government lost billions of shillings in the hospital equipment leasing deal.

“There is a story in today’s Saturday Standard on how money was lost in Sh63 billion equipment lease deal. I had warned about an impending scandal in 2015 and it has come to pass,” Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi urged President Kenyatta to form a commission of inquiry to interrogate corruption revolving around importation of maize and sugar. He said it does not make sense for the government to buy maize from Mexico at Sh4,000 per bag and give local farmers a paltry Sh2,300 per bag. Mudavadi likened Deputy President William Ruto to a spoiled child who keeps on coming home with goodies but never explains to his parents where he got them from.

He also talked about the cordial relationship he enjoys with Gideon, saying their friendship knows no bounds.

Also present at the event were Senators James Orengo, Moses Kajwang’, Fred Outa, Naomi Shiyonga and MPs Silas Teren, Florence Mutua and William Kamket.

The politicians took issue with local politicians allied to Ruto, warning them of political repercussions.

Gideon will be at Khwisero sub-county today for another fundraiser in aid of one of the local churches and Mudavadi will be in Marakwet for a similar function.

