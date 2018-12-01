survey
Candidate arrested for writing plan to kill Uhuru and Duale in KCSE paper

By Sara Okuoro | Published Sat, December 1st 2018 at 16:40, Updated December 1st 2018 at 17:09 GMT +3

A KCSE candidate has been arrested for allegedly planning to kill President Uhuru Kenyatta and Garissa Township MP Aden Duale.

The candidate from Elime Bora Secondary School in Mandera County apparently based his English Paper One test of functional skills on a plot to murder the two leaders.

His paper got the attention of Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) officials in Nairobi as they were preparing the exams for marking.

The magistrate on his case, Duncan Mtai, ruled that the boy should undergo a mental assessment before the hearing on Monday.  

The candidate who is facing treason charges is still in police custody.

Marking of the KCSE exam papers is expected to start on December 7 and end by December 18.

