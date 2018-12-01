Governor Ngilu and ward reps bury the hatchet

| Published Sat, December 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 30th 2018 at 22:07 GMT +3

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu is using her new-found friendship with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to whip the rebel Wiper Party MCAs in to line.

During the meeting on Thursday, Ms Ngilu (above) was categorical that she did not want the development agenda to be derailed by wrangles.

She convened a closed-door meeting with the County Assembly’s leadership in her office to craft a working relationship with the rebel MCAs.

The meeting was attended by Majority Leader Peter Kilonzo, Chief Whip Stephen Musili, Deputy Minority Leader Alex Nganga and Deputy Minority Whip James Mbuvi.

Others were MCAs Ruth Kyene, Kiruru Ngui, Antony Ndoo, Josephine Mutie, Boniface Katumo, Regina Ishmail and Sylvester Munyalo.

Sources said Ngilu and the MCAs discussed the contentious issues and agreed to end the supremacy battle that is threatening to derail county business.

Support each other

Mr Kilonzo said they discussed how the executive and the assembly can work together for the benefit of the residents.

The Majority Leader disclosed that they resolved some issues to defuse political tensions between Wiper members and the Executive.

“We agreed to have frequent bonding sessions between the Assembly and the Executive and to work for the good of mwananchi. We resolved that in future the two arms of the government support each other,” said Kilonzo, the Athi Ward Rep.

Outside her office, a delighted Ngilu shook hands with Kilonzo before the cameras as a sign of burying the political hatchet between the majority Wiper party members in the assembly and her administration. The assembly has 56 MCAs both elected and nominated.

In September, the County Assembly reprimanded Ngilu and demanded unconditional apology for allegedly disrespecting the MCAs.