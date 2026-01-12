Best performing schools receive influx of admission requests

Sally Chetalang, Principal Sunshine Secondary School, Nairobi, students and teachers celebrate the KCSE 2025 results at the school. January 9th, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Parents are on the rush to list their Senior School learners in top-performing schools ahead of the start of admissions on Monday.

In Nyamira County, Nyakongo Boys, Nyambaria National School, Sironga Girls, Kebabe Girls, Nyakeore Mixed, St Anatole Nyanchonori, Nyamira Boys, Rangenyo Girls, Nyansiongo Boys, Tombe Girls, and St Cyprian's Biticha Mixed were among the busiest educational zones.

Immediately after the announcement of the KCSE results, parents were desperately handing their requests to the school administrators for their learners to be processed into the institutions.

In Kisii County, a similar influx of parents with requests was witnessed at Kiage Tumaini Boys, Cardinal Otunga Mosocho, Moi Gesusu High School, Kisii School, Kereri Girls, Riokindo Boys, which topped in the region, Mobamba Mixed, Rigena PAG, St Theresa's Nyangusu Girls, Riabigutu Secondary, Hema Secondary Chitago.

James Momanyi, the Principal of Moi Gesusu Boys, said the school had, by Friday evening, received over 1,000 requests for Senior Secondary spaces to add on the 700 slots which the Ministry of Education had allocated to the institution.

According to Cardinal Otunga, Chief Principal Ezekiel Okeyo, the academic giant in Kisii County, had received over 1,500 requests from parents even though the administrators' hands were tied on admission powers.

"It's difficult for parents to understand that principals no longer have roles in admitting learners to Senior School. But we are helping them to place requests to the Ministry, which has the power to admit them to our institutions, Okeyo said.

Nyamira's top schools had to put measures in place to regulate admissions while following the Ministry's guidelines on admissions.

"We are happy that our school has a positive impact on society, reason why we are witnessing huge numbers of parents wanting their learners to be here," Nyansiongo Principal Mark Mose said.

Even the schools that were not popular to most parents but posted exemplary performances are also centers of attraction to parents, even though the admission window lasted for a short period.

St Cyprian's Biticha, for example, which was recently upgraded to a C2 school, will have to disappoint many parents wanting admission to its limited boarding facilities, since it was recently upgraded to a higher status from a day secondary school.