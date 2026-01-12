×
Court bars public entities from hiring external lawyers

By Julius Chepkwony | Jan. 12, 2026
Justice Samuel Mohochi temporarily barred national and county governments from hiring external lawyers.

The High Court in Nakuru has issued orders barring all public entities from procuring the services of external advocates pending the hearing and determination of a case filed by Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah, Nakuru-based surgeon Dr Magare Gikenyi, and five others.

Justice Samwel Mohochi suspended the engagement, procurement, continuation, and pending payments to private advocates and law firms by all public entities.

The court further directed the Controller of Budget and all public servants, whether state officers or public officers, and any other persons not to approve funds for the acquisition of external legal services by public entities pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

Omtatah, Gikenyi, Shallum Kaka, Laban Omusundi, Philemon Abuga, Dishon Keroti, and David Ngatia have sued the Council of Governors, the Attorney General, the Law Society of Kenya, the Senate, the Public Service Commission, and all 47 county governments, among others.

The Office of the Auditor General, the Controller of Budget, and Katiba Institute are listed as interested parties.

