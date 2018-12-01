Speaker’s office vandalised again, MCAs blame her for it

| Published Sat, December 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 30th 2018 at 21:56 GMT +3

Homa Bay County Assembly Speaker Elizabeth Ayoo

Homa Bay County Assembly wrangles are threatening to get out of hand after the Speaker’s office was vandalised for the second time.

MCAs and the embattled Speaker Elizabeth Ayoo are trading blame over the Thursday incident.

Ms Ayoo complained that goons broke three plastic chairs and sprayed a choking substance in her officer.

But yesterday, Majority Leader Walter Muok, acting Speaker Evans Marieba, MCAs Dan Were (Kakelo Kokwanyo), Julius Gaya (Central Karachuonyo) and Jeff Ongoro (Kanyaluo) argued that the vandalism was stage-managed by the embattled Speaker to seek sympathy.

“We suspect Ayoo is behind the vandalism. The police should investigate her over the incident,” Mr Marieba said.

The acting Speaker said they had decided to avoid Ayoo to ensure peace in the Assembly. “We have decided to let Ayoo do her business in this Assembly without any chaos. We will continue running away from her whenever she intends to provoke us,” he said.

“Ayoo was in the office with about five MCAs allied to her from Wednesday morning till evening. This scene was stage-managed to make the public empathise with her,” Gaya added.

But the embattled Speaker argued that the vandalism was perpetrated by her enemies in the assembly.

“I call on the police to investigate this matter so that legal action can be taken against those who damaged my office,” Ayoo said.

Ms Ayoo was impeached by a section of MCAs two weeks ago but was reinstated by the Labour relations court. Her attempts to resume duty have however, been thwarted by MCAs who have vowed not to allow her back to office.

Last week, unknown people vandalised her office and carted away furniture. On Tuesday, she bought a plastic table and three chairs when she reported to work. But these were also vandalised.