survey
Ngilu and ward reps bury the hatchet Next Story
Chebukati 'awarded his law firm IEBC contracts' Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Politics

Speaker’s office vandalised again, MCAs blame her for it

By James Omoro | Published Sat, December 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 30th 2018 at 21:56 GMT +3
Homa Bay County Assembly Speaker Elizabeth Ayoo

Homa Bay County Assembly wrangles are threatening to get out of hand after the Speaker’s office was vandalised for the second time.

MCAs and the embattled Speaker Elizabeth Ayoo are trading blame over the Thursday incident.

ALSO READ: MCAs plot to have their body recognized by law

Ms Ayoo complained that goons broke three plastic chairs and sprayed a choking substance in her officer.

But yesterday, Majority Leader Walter Muok, acting Speaker Evans Marieba, MCAs Dan Were (Kakelo Kokwanyo), Julius Gaya (Central Karachuonyo) and Jeff Ongoro (Kanyaluo) argued that the vandalism was stage-managed by the embattled Speaker to seek sympathy.

“We suspect Ayoo is behind the vandalism. The police should investigate her over the incident,” Mr Marieba said.

The acting Speaker said they had decided to avoid Ayoo to ensure peace in the Assembly. “We have decided to let Ayoo do her business in this Assembly without any chaos. We will continue running away from her whenever she intends to provoke us,” he said.

“Ayoo was in the office with about five MCAs allied to her from Wednesday morning till evening. This scene was stage-managed to make the public empathise with her,” Gaya added.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

But the embattled Speaker argued that the vandalism was perpetrated by her enemies in the  assembly.

“I call on the police to investigate this matter so that legal action can be taken against those who damaged my office,” Ayoo said.

Ms Ayoo was impeached by a section of MCAs two weeks ago but was reinstated by the Labour relations court.  Her attempts to resume duty have however, been thwarted by MCAs who have vowed not to allow her back to office.

ALSO READ: How 'abuse' of nomination slots threatens Gender Bill

Last week, unknown people vandalised her office and carted away furniture. On Tuesday, she bought a plastic table and three chairs when she reported to work. But these were also vandalised.

RELATED TOPICS:
Homa Bay
Homa Bay County
Speaker Elizabeth Ayoo
MCAs

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

How 'abuse' of nomination slots threatens Gender Bill

How 'abuse' of nomination slots threatens Gender Bill

MP says Gender Bill is about equality

MP says Gender Bill is about equality

Wanga, Millie in ugly spat as race for Awiti’s seat starts

Wanga, Millie in ugly spat as race for Awiti’s seat starts

Reprieve for MCAs as court releases them on bond

Reprieve for MCAs as court releases them on bond




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON saturday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited