LSK warn DPP against illegal extradition of drug suspects to US

Lawyers have cautioned against illegal extradition of Kenyans to the US to face trial for drug-related charges.

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Allen Gichuhi said in future, extradition should follow due process.

Two Akasha brothers, Baktash and Ibrahim, were extradited to the US in January last year to face drug trafficking charges.

Mr Gichuhi, however, said the LSK was pleased that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had reassured Kenyans that no such illegal extraditions would happened again.

The two Akashas have pleaded guilty to charges of drug trafficking at a court in the US.

According to reports, the two pleaded guilty to six counts of drug trafficking in the Southern District of New York.

Gichuhi said it was sad that names of innocent Kenyans are being linked to the case in the American court without sufficient evidence.

“Let us have some patience and have the relevant agencies evaluate the particular evidence brought forward by the Americans and a decision made,” said Gichuhi.

He added that the report by the US on drug trafficking amounted to mere allegations which should be thoroughly investigated.

