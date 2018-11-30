survey
Row in church after vandals dig up grave Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Coast

LSK warn DPP against illegal extradition of drug suspects to US

By Mkamburi Mwawasi | Published Fri, November 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 29th 2018 at 22:14 GMT +3

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji. [Photo, File]

Lawyers have cautioned against illegal extradition of Kenyans to the US to face trial for drug-related charges.

ALSO READ: If sexually harassed in a matatu, will fellow passengers help you?

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Allen Gichuhi said in future, extradition should follow due process.

Two Akasha brothers, Baktash and Ibrahim, were extradited to the US in January last year to face drug trafficking charges.

Mr Gichuhi, however, said the LSK was pleased that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had reassured Kenyans that no such illegal extraditions would happened again.

The two Akashas have pleaded guilty to charges of drug trafficking at a court in the US.

According to reports, the two pleaded guilty to six counts of drug trafficking in the Southern District of New York.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

Gichuhi said it was sad that names of innocent Kenyans are being linked to the case in the American court without sufficient evidence.

“Let us have some patience and have the relevant agencies evaluate the particular evidence brought forward by the Americans and a decision made,” said Gichuhi.

He added that the report by the US on drug trafficking amounted to mere allegations which should be thoroughly investigated.

ALSO READ: Vivian hails ‘strong’ Keitany after New York Marathon win

RELATED TOPICS:
LSK
New York

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Strategies to increase Kenya's revenue

Strategies to increase Kenya's revenue

Red-hot Keitany wins NY Marathon

Red-hot Keitany wins NY Marathon

Mary Keitany wins 2018 New York Marathon

Mary Keitany wins 2018 New York Marathon

BOA, LG Electronics partner for New York Marathon ‘viewerthon’ World Majors series close

BOA, LG Electronics partner for New York Marathon ‘viewerthon’ World Majors series close




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON friday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Coast

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited