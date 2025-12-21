Marsabit Governor race takes shape as six hopefuls declare interest

Ambrose Harugurah, who was endorsed by elders from the Rendille community to vie for Marsabit Governor. [Photo/ courtesy]

The race for Marsabit's Governor seat has started taking shape as six hopefuls from the three dominant communities declare their interest.

Three of them hail from the Borana community, Gabra has two and for the first time, the Rendille have put forward an aspirant from their side.

They are former Governor and ex-Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani, Saku MP Ali Rasso and Marsabit Woman Representative Naomi Waqo.

The others are former North Horr legislator Chachu Ganya, PS for Asals and Regional Development Kello Harsama and new-comer Ambrose Harugurah.

Both Mr Ganya and Mr Harsama lost to incumbent Mohamud Ali in the 2022 General elections. Ganya, from the Gabra community emerged a close second while Harsama, who, like Ali are both Borana came a distant third.

Mr Yattani (Gabra), who was the first Governor of the County and lost to Mr Ali in the 2017 polls and thereafter appointed as CS in the former President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration did not contest the last election.

Sources close to the former CS said it was an arrangement between the Azimio Coalition, whose presidential candidate was the late Raila Odinga that he should not challenge Ali. In turn, the source added, Yattani was 'promised' a similar portfolio.

This time around, Yattani is keen to recapture the seat and had been criss-crossing the vast County since 2023, appearing in many public gatherings like fund raisers for community projects.

Ganya, whose supporters say would make a better administrator also opine that Marsabit requires a 'someone else' in an apparent jab at Yattani.

A recent meeting at North Horr by elders and professionals from the community that one of them step down for the other was not conclusive with both hopefuls' negotiators insisting their pick would stand a better chance of capturing the covered seat.

The elders and professionals have not given up on reconciling the two leading politicians from the community with at least one more similar meeting set to be convened by next April.

The situation, as of now is more complex for the trio of Borana hopefuls as it would be ' too risky ' to put forward all of them and thereby split the community votes, in a county where clan affiliation is a major factor.

All of them vied on United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party of President Ruto in 2022 polls and Rasso, who was then seeking his third term in Saku Constituency backed Harsama in the Governor race against Ali of United Democratic Movement (UDM) who was then in pre-election pact with Azimio.

Harsama, was appointed as principal secretary. The trio's alliance collapsed by mid-2023 although they remained UDA and Kenya Kwanza insiders.

The entry of UDM into Kenya Kwanza Coalition after the elections, did not also please the trio as the Governor, whom they opposed was also close if not closer to President Ruto by virtue of being the party's deputy leader.

Mandera Senator Ali Roba is the party leader and UDM, with six MPs and two Senators was a ' critical and useful ' partner, especially before the onset of the 'broad based' government that roped in the support of the Opposition ODM party last year.

UDM, along with PAA of Senate Speaker Amason Kingi contributed heavily to Kenya Kwanza Coalition being declared the majority in both Houses of Parliament.

Mrs Waqo, while still remaining active in her party's activities, moved closer to Ali by March 2024 and soon thereafter declared her candidature for the seat.

The Saku MP, who publicly accuses the Governor of using Waqo to undermine him and the UDA party in Marsabit was the first to express interest in vying for the seat. Rasso, now serving his third term in Parliament will rely, among others his experience as MP to galvanise support.

Harsama, speaking at Borana cultural and food festival in Marsabit two weeks ago told the gathering that he was in the race 'to stay until the end ' while refuting 'rumours' that he had backed out of it.

Governor Ali, who is still seen as having 'political clout' among the residents especially from the Borana said during Mashujaa Day celebration in Moyale that the community would meet to chart the way forward on who to support for the position of governor.

"There are rumours that I am supporting a certain person just because the person was seen in the same meeting with me. However, you will know who I will support at the public gathering that the community will have soon," said Ali.

Ambrose Harugurah, who was until last March the chairman of Marsabit County Public Service Board was last Saturday endorsed by elders from his Rendille community to go for the seat of the Governor.

The Rendille, the third single most populous community after the Borana and Gabra had been backing the winning side's alliance since 2013.

In return, they got the candidate for the Senate seat elected in 2013 and 2017 but lost that position to in the last general elections to the Burji, the fourth largest side.

This time around, the Rendille argue that it's the turn of the other communities to reciprocate and support their candidature.

Harugurah said; "with now the full community backing and support from some of the other communities, who believe in a new crop of inclusive leadership, we will emerge victorious."