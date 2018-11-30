We need help, say displaced families

| Published Fri, November 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 29th 2018 at 22:05 GMT +3

More than 140 families displaced following an attack that left 11 people dead in Mukutani are yet to be resettled. It has been a month since the Government closed their camp.

The locals were forced out of their homes after a raid by bandits in March last year, causing them to create the Eldume camp in Marigat.

Some houses were burnt down and others demolished in the ambush. Several people were injured.

Last October 3, the Government closed the camp, forcing the families to move to Mukutani Day and Boarding Primary School. A grandmother being assisted to alight from a police lorry at Mukutani Primary school in Baringo south after they were returned to the village from Eldume Internally displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Marigat on October 3,2018 .They fled the village on March 2017 following an early morning attack by suspected bandits who killed 11 people, scores injured and over 140 families displaced.[ Photo:Kipsang Joseph/standard

The Government had promised the families support, which has, however, not been forthcoming.

The IDPs are accusing the Government of neglecting them, yet they cannot go back home as their houses were destroyed and they are also afraid of further attacks.

One of the IDPs, Johannes Olechurai, says Government dumped them at the school.

Mr Olechurai, who has since left the camp and is rebuilding his house, said most of those displaced were yet to return home despite the Government's promise to provide security.

"Most homes were burnt down. Mine was not completely destroyed because it is a permanent house. But I lost household goods, doors and windows, which I have since repaired. Some families have to begin from scratch,” said Olechurai.

He said most displaced families in the camp suffered for lack of basic needs as they did not have income.

The Ministry of Devolution donated 4,000 iron sheets to help the families. However, the materials are still at the Deputy County Commissioner’s office.

Marigat Deputy County Commissioner Job Anunda, who spearheaded the operation to have them return home, had promised that the families would be supported to rebuild their lives.