Fresh trouble at the Homa Bay County Assembly as Speaker's office vandalised again

| Published Fri, November 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 29th 2018 at 21:43 GMT +3

People broke into Homa Bay Speaker Elizabeth Ayoo’s office and destroyed plastic seats she bought last Tuesday. [Photo, James Omoro]

The Homa Bay county assembly sank deeper into crisis after unknown people broke into Speaker Elizabeth Ayoo’s office and destroyed plastic seats she bought last Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Drama, chaos as embattled speaker resumes office

Ayoo had been impeached by MCAs last month before the court overturned the decision.

When she returned to her office, the furniture, fittings windows and doors had been vandalised.

She, therefore, bought plastic seats and a table for temporary use in the office.

However, when she reported to work, she found the seats destroyed.

The office had also been sprayed with what appeared to be acaricide, and Ms Ayoo could not use it due to the effects of the chemical.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

Last week, seven MCAs were arrested and charged in Kisumu for allegedly assaulting the Speaker.

The Speaker now operates from her secretary’s office. She condemned the Wednesday night happenings.

“I came to my office in the morning but found the property destroyed. What is worrying is the chemical the attackers sprayed in the office,” Ayoo said.

ALSO READ: Assembly chaos: Why the drama may not end soon

Chief Whip Richard Ogindo and Kanyamwa Kosewe MCA Nicholas Owaka called on the police to investigate the attack and prosecute culprits.