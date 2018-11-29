Boda boda operators against crackdown clash with traffic cops in Kericho

| Published Thu, November 29th 2018 at 19:46, Updated November 29th 2018 at 19:50 GMT +3

Anti-riot police clash with boda boda operators in Kericho town. [Photo, File]

Anti-riot police in Kericho town have been forced to fire in the air to disperse rowdy boda boda riders.

ALSO READ: Boda boda rider runs over police officer

The 6:30pm incident has brought business in the town to an abrupt stop on the biggest market day in the county.

Trouble started when boda boda operators stationed around Shivling Supermarket area began resisting a crackdown on motorcycles and riders yet to comply with traffic rules.

The latest episode is a second clash between the police and the boda boda operators in less than 24 hours.

Last night, a police officer was left nursing serious injuries after he was stoned around Shivling Supermarket.

More to follow.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.