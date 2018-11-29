President Uhuru commissions 151 officer cadets- Photos

| Published Thu, November 29th 2018 at 12:31, Updated November 29th 2018 at 14:54 GMT +3

151 officer cadets were trained at the Kenya Military Academy.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Defence Cabinet Secretary Rachel Omamo on Thursday attended a pass out parade at the Kenya Military Academy.

During the ceremony, the President commissioned 151 officer cadets trained at the Kenya Military Academy (KMA) and other countries including Tanzania and United Kingdom.

ALSO READ: Let’s learn from blue economy talks

It is the sixth batch of cadet officers to graduate with a bachelor of Military Science at the academy.

84 have been attached to the Kenya Army, 30 in the Kenya Air force and 17 to the Kenya Navy. Seven others were Allied Officers from Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi and Rwanda and will be deployed back to their respective countries.

Thirteen others graduated with a higher rank of second lieutenant after training with the Tanzanian and United Kingdom armies. The military science degrees will be conferred to the graduands in December this year.

This is the fifth batch of cadet officers to graduate with a bachelor of Military Science at the academy which is offered in conjunction with Kenyatta University for a period of three years in addition to the normal military training and character development. 84 have been attached to the Kenya Army, 30 in the Kenya Air force and 17 to the Kenya Navy.

The military science degrees will be conferred to the graduands in December this year at Kenyatta University.

The ceremony was attended by among others Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i and Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content