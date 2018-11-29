survey
Gunfire, threats, curfews slow Congo's fight against Ebola Next Story
Magufuli: We prefer 'condition-free' Chinese aid Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Africa

White South African group to challenge Ramaphosa land reforms in court

By Reuters | Published Thu, November 29th 2018 at 08:58, Updated November 29th 2018 at 09:05 GMT +3

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Ramaphosa, who replaced scandal-plagued Jacob Zuma in February, has made land redistribution a flagship policy as he seeks to unite the fractured ruling African National Congress (ANC) and win public support ahead of an election next year. [Courtesy]

A South African advocacy group that lobbies for the rights of white farmers will on Thursday challenge in court President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan to change the constitution to allow land expropriation without compensation.

ALSO READ: SA’s business confidence index falls: survey

Ramaphosa, who replaced scandal-plagued Jacob Zuma in February, has made land redistribution a flagship policy as he seeks to unite the fractured ruling African National Congress (ANC) and win public support ahead of an election next year.

Land is a hot-button issue in South Africa, where racial inequality runs deep even 24 years after the end of apartheid. Whites - nine percent of the 56 million population - still own more than 70 percent of agricultural land.

Since white minority rule ended in 1994, the ANC has followed a “willing-seller, willing-buyer” model whereby the government buys white-owned farms for redistribution to blacks. Progress has been slow.

Afriforum, an advocacy group that mostly represents white Afrikaners, is questioning the legality of a key parliamentary committee report that recommended a change to the constitution, according to court papers seen by Reuters.

Afriforum says the committee illegally appointed an external service-provider to compile the report and also failed to consider more than 100,000 submissions opposing land expropriation without compensation.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

“We want the court to refer the report back to the committee and to request the committee to repair the wrongs,” Willie Spies, Afriforum’s attorney, told Reuters.

Parliament, where the ANC enjoys an overwhelming majority, filed an answering affidavit arguing that Afriforum was trying to frustrate the legislative process.

Parliament says the report was produced by its staff and that it had considered all submissions.

ALSO READ: South African Airways seeks $540 million to fund operations

“Afriforum’s litigation is, in any event, improper. The Report is clearly an interim step with no final effect,” parliament said in court papers.

Crimean judge orders two month detention for Ukranian sailors

The committee’s report is just one step in a long process to change the constitution. Should the court rule the report does not need to be sent back for further consideration, it is expected the National Assembly will move to adopt its recommendations early in December.

Thereafter, it is expected a new bill proposing the exact changes envisaged to the constitution will go to parliament and further public participation.

Only once both houses of parliament approve changes to the constitution will it be sent to Ramaphosa for ratification. This process is unlikely to be completed before a parliamentary election expected to be held in May.

Ramaphosa has given few details about how a constitutional change would be implemented but says any reforms will not affect investment, economic growth or food supply.

ALSO READ: SA’s bourse penalizes firm for breaking listing rules

RELATED TOPICS:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Jacob Zuma
African National Congress (ANC)
South Africa
Ramaphosa
South African Land Reforms

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Death in courtroom as police officer shoots wife, her brother

Death in courtroom as police officer shoots wife, her brother

SA’s credit ratings below investment grade

SA’s credit ratings below investment grade

SA to spend $1b in Sudan’s oil

SA to spend $1b in Sudan’s oil

Airline aims to broaden networks in Africa

Airline aims to broaden networks in Africa




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON thursday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Africa

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited