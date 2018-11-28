Catholic bishops condemn killing of Kenyan priests

| Published Wed, November 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 28th 2018 at 00:02 GMT +3

Catholic bishops yesterday condemned the killing of two Kenyan priests in Africa’s conflict zones.

Father Victor-Luke Odhiambo, a Jesuit Priest, was killed in South Sudan last week, while Father Cosmas Ondari was shot dead in Cameroon.

Speaking in Nairobi following a plenary of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops, Archbishop Martin Kivuva said it was up to Kenya's high commissions to ensure safety of Kenyans abroad.

“We condemn these killings and urge high commissions to protect Kenyans, especially those working and living in foreign areas. As per our church regulations, it is expected that the two priests be buried where they died,” he said. They also sent condolence messages and prayers to family, friends and congregations of the slain priests.

The bishops condemned the rising cases of child abuse, teenage pregnancy and abortion.

Contraceptives use

Archbishop Anthony Muheria said the Catholic Church was against the use of contraceptives as a solution and urged parents to instead instill moral values in their children.

“We are not for it, that is an illicit solution which will encourage immoral behaviour and affect the future lives of our young people. They will not manage to maintain families and can even cause fertility problems,” he said.

On the state of the nation, they commended the political climate but condemned the conduct of elected leaders known to instigate animosity among communities and fan violence.

“Four years to the elections we are baffled by the insensitivity of the on and off politically instigated clashes among Kenyan communities, which have led to loss of lives and property, most recently in Kajiado, Narok, Marsabit and Samburu. We are calling upon our leaders to cultivate political integrity for the common good of Kenyans,” they said.

The bishops urged the Government to cushion small-scale farmers against cartels.