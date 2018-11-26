Bomet Governor Laboso and Isaac Ruto drum up support for gender bill

| Published Mon, November 26th 2018 at 13:47, Updated November 26th 2018 at 13:52 GMT +3

Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso.

Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso and former Governor Isaac Ruto have thrown their weight behind the Gender bill and asked Members of Parliament to pass it.

Speaking over the weekend, Laboso said it was time the bill was approved by Parliament to allow gender equity in representation.

She asked male parliamentarians to swallow their pride and allow the bill to pass.

“There is no harm having more women in Parliament and I want to humbly request our MPs to stand with women and support the bill,” she said.

Laboso said passing of the bill is long overdue.

“As women we will be keenly watching as Parliament convenes to debate and pass the bill. Our prayer and hope is for them to grant us our wish by passing the bill,” she said.

Laboso pleaded with Members of Parliament from Bomet County to support the call.

The governor was speaking at Siongiroi in Chepalungu when she accompanied Deputy President to a church function.

Bomet East MP Beatrice Kones and Women Representative Joyce Korir vowed to back the bill on Wednesday.

Kones said the bill should not be treated as a bill for women, adding that once it is passed it will benefit both gender.

“This is not a bill that only benefits the women. Both gender stand to gain. It is only now that women are poorly represented and that is why we are pushing as leaders to have it passed."

The former governor said the notion that passing the bill would increase the country's wage bill is wrong.

Ruto said the bill is for the good of the country in building a culture of gender equity.

He said there is urgent need for the public to be sensitized on the importance of the bill to avoid doubt.

Parliament will debate and vote on the bill on Wednesday.

