Meru Museum to be moved from town to Tigania West, says NMK director general

National Museums of Kenya Director General Mzalendo Kibunjia.

The Meru Museum will be moved from Meru town to a 20-acre parcel of land in Nchiru, Tigania West, National Museums of Kenya Director General Mzalendo Kibunjia has said.

Dr Kibunjia explained that the relocation was a partnership between the county and national governments.

He told The Standard that the national government was surrendering the museum's land to the county government, which intends to construct a Sh300 million office block for ward representatives.

Majority Leader Victor Kariithi welcomed the move, saying animals such as snakes had been living in small cubicles due to lack of space to expand the facility.