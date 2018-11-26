survey
MP says Gender Bill not for women alone

By James Omoro | Published Mon, November 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 25th 2018 at 23:47 GMT +3
ODM candidate for Kasipul parliamentary seat Ong’ondo.

The two-thirds gender rule should not be misinterpreted as a ploy to favour women, Kasipul MP Ong’ondo Were has said. Mr Were, who was speaking during a fundraiser at Kabondo Kachieng’ SDA Church on Saturday, appealed to sitting female MPs not to personalise the proposed legislation during discussions.

He said the Bill was not meant for women's affairs only, arguing that it would help the country resolve issues surrounding gender equality. Were warned that the Bill should not be used to punish men.

Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga and Kabondo Kasipul MP Eve Obara urged their male colleagues in the National Assembly to support the Bill.  

