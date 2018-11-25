Gideon Moi asks leaders to embrace peace, unity

| Published Sun, November 25th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 24th 2018 at 23:21 GMT +3

Baringo Senator Gedion Moi riding on a boda boda from Gaitheri primary school to Muringa St Stephen ACK church for a funeral service of Mzee Washington Kamaku Mwangi. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

In summary Bishop asks leaders to resolve graft scandals that have stunted growth

Senator said leaders should work towards achieving unity and and improving living standards of the people they represent

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has asked leaders to be on the front-line in advocating for peace and unity to improve the living standards of Kenyans.

Speaking in Muringa St Stephen ACK church in Muran’ga County, on Saturday during the funeral service of Mzee Washinston Kamaku Mwangi father to Kasarani MP Mercy Gakuya, Gideon said all leaders irrespective of their background should work to boost livelihoods of citizens.

“All should ensure we work towards achieving unity to help improve living standard of our people,” said the senator.

Tiaty MP William Kamket said unity was paramount and cautioned residents against prophets of dooms peddling lies in the region for their personal interest.

Fall short of expectations

“Beware of the false prophets who are already here, as they will keep lying,” said the MP adding that after Jubilee completes its term Kanu was ready to take over.

Nairobi ACK Bishop Joel Waweru criticised politicians saying some of their actions fall short of expectations of the electorate.

The politicians, Waweru said have failed to assist Kenyans improve their living standards as they are yet to resolve maize, sugar and petroleum scandals.

“Let’s not bury our heads in the sand as we know some people are involved in corrupt deeds,” said the Bishop.

Gideon surprised mourners in Muringa village in Murang’a after he arrived riding on a boda boda.

The senator said it was his first time to ride on a boda boda and appreciated the operators saying they were gentle and kind.

His helicopter landed at Gaitheri Primary School after it failed to get a landing space at the nearby Muringa Primary School.

“It was God’s plan that I missed a landing space in Muringa village and had a lively encounter with bodaboda operators who acted in a professional way,” he said.

MPs present were Sabina Chege (Murang’a), Ruth Mwaniki( Kigumo), James Gakuya (Embakasi North) and Mary Waithira (Maragua).

[email protected]