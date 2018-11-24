One person killed in Marakwet inter-clan clashes

| Published Sat, November 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 23rd 2018 at 22:11 GMT +3

One person was shot dead and two others are nursing gunshot wounds following inter-clan clashes in Marakwet East on Thursday afternoon.

Security officials Friday said the fighting between the two warring clans is complicating the war against cattle rustling that has rocked the Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot border in recent weeks, leading to the killing of three people in a span of two weeks.

In the latest attack, witnesses said armed men from Kapkeny and Kabasiran clans in Mogil area along the Kerio Valley engaged in fierce gun battle that lasted three hours, resulting in the killing of an elderly man.

Elgeyo Marakwet Police Commander Kenneth Kimani said the inter-clan skirmishes were as a result of a protracted land dispute.

Mr Kimani said the two rival clans have been claiming a piece of land in the vast Kerio Valley for several years, and the matter is still pending in court.

He said a contingent of police officers have been deployed to restore calm and arrest perpetrators.

KCPE candidate

The two injured men are fighting for their lives at Kapsowar Mission Hospital in Marakwet West.

“We have urged elders from the area to broker peace between the two clans. The police are pursuing suspects behind the attack,” said Kimani.

The skirmishes broke out barely 24 hours after bandits suspected to be from neighbouring West Pokot County raided Chemisto Village, Kipchumwa Location on Wednesday night.

Godwin Kilimo 15, who just sat his KCPE exam was shot on the hand when he went out of their house to relieve himself in the middle of the night and is too admitted in hospital.

According to a resident Sarah Sumukwa, women and children are spending nights in the cold due to fear of attacks. Embobut/Embolot MCA Paul Kipyatich asked the State to arrest bandits suspected to be behind the spate of attacks.