survey
Sex pest to spend life in jail Next Story
Mystery as three more rhinos die Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Rift Valley

One person killed in Marakwet inter-clan clashes

By Stephen Rutto | Published Sat, November 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 23rd 2018 at 22:11 GMT +3

One person was shot dead and two others are nursing gunshot wounds following inter-clan clashes in Marakwet East on Thursday afternoon.

Security officials Friday said the fighting between the two warring clans is complicating the war against cattle rustling that has rocked the Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot border in recent weeks, leading to the killing of three people in a span of two weeks.

ALSO READ: Major scenic annual bird migration to start mid-month

In the latest attack, witnesses said armed men from Kapkeny and Kabasiran clans in Mogil area along the Kerio Valley engaged in fierce gun battle that lasted three hours, resulting in the killing of an elderly man.

Elgeyo Marakwet Police Commander Kenneth Kimani said the inter-clan skirmishes were as a result of a protracted land dispute.

Mr Kimani said the two rival clans have been claiming a piece of land in the vast Kerio Valley for several years, and the matter is still pending in court.

He said a contingent of police officers have been deployed to restore calm and arrest perpetrators.

KCPE candidate

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

The two injured men are fighting for their lives at Kapsowar Mission Hospital in Marakwet West.

“We have urged elders from the area to broker peace between the two clans. The police are pursuing suspects behind the attack,” said Kimani.

The skirmishes broke out barely 24 hours after bandits suspected to be from neighbouring West Pokot County raided Chemisto Village, Kipchumwa Location on Wednesday night.

ALSO READ: NLC unearths dubious compensation meant for fluorspar locals

Godwin Kilimo 15, who just sat his KCPE exam was shot on the hand when he went out of their house to relieve himself in the middle of the night and is too admitted in hospital.

According to a resident Sarah Sumukwa, women and children are spending nights in the cold due to fear of attacks. Embobut/Embolot MCA Paul Kipyatich asked the State to arrest bandits suspected to be behind the spate of attacks.   

RELATED TOPICS:
Marakwet East
Kerio Valley
Kapkeny
Kabasiran
Mogil
Tribal Clashes
Tribalism

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

PS issues pledge on fluorspar

PS issues pledge on fluorspar

Evicted Kenyans demand compensation after mining firm exits

Evicted Kenyans demand compensation after mining firm exits

CS: 4,000 on fluorspar land to be paid off

CS: 4,000 on fluorspar land to be paid off

Rustlers replace firearms with ploughs in peace drive

Rustlers replace firearms with ploughs in peace drive




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON saturday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Rift Valley

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited